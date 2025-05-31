Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 374.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 70,852 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $1,218,654.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,344.40. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $427,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,265 shares in the company, valued at $19,937,684.15. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,826 shares of company stock worth $2,323,564 over the last 90 days. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH opened at $16.82 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 750.00%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

