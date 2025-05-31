Tidal Investments LLC Sells 12,987 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,465 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,987 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 91,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,745 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AU. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

