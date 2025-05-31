Tidal Investments LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 14,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $80.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 25.80%.

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

