Tidal Investments LLC Sells 18,270 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,270 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Cognyte Software worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 1,695.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.66 million, a P/E ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.15 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

