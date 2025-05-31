Tidal Investments LLC Sells 32,186 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,186 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average is $88.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $101.64.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
