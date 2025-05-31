Tidal Investments LLC Sells 32,186 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,186 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average is $88.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.