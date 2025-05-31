Tidal Investments LLC Sells 6,373 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,144 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.90 and a 200 day moving average of $209.80. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.37. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

