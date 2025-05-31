Tidal Investments LLC Takes $306,000 Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,421,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,792,000 after purchasing an additional 411,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,357,000 after acquiring an additional 139,647 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,450,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,172,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,069,000 after acquiring an additional 322,203 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,339,000 after acquiring an additional 471,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CNX Resources news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.20 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 245,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,509.60. This represents a 4.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised CNX Resources from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CNX Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.58.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $32.29 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -47.48, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.62.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

