Tidal Investments LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,446,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.77.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $79.83 and a twelve month high of $188.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $290,863.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,165.70. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

