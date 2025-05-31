Tidal Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $720,730,000. Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,590,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $176.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

