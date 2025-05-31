Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

