Top Technology Stocks To Follow Today – May 29th

NVIDIA, Apple, Salesforce, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Broadcom are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares in companies that create or distribute technology products and services—such as software, hardware, semiconductors, and internet platforms. They’re often prized for their potential for rapid growth and innovation but can also exhibit higher price volatility than more established sectors. Investors include them in portfolios to gain exposure to cutting-edge developments and possible long-term capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.22. 303,893,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,256,783. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.66.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.97. 33,241,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,141,897. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded down $9.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,906,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,010,609. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $643.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,126,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,438,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $577.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.59. 21,105,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,805,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.73. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $458.19. 7,757,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,537,170. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.41 and its 200-day moving average is $414.59. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $468.35.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,550,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,981,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.34 and its 200 day moving average is $202.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 196.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

