Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.09 Billion Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,970,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34,493 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,090,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.57 and its 200-day moving average is $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

