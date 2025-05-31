Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.87 Billion Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,334,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469,532 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 4.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $2,865,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $24,274,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 113,240.7% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 476,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $63,922,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 398.9% in the fourth quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

