TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Insider Philip Price Sells 218,818 Shares

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) insider Philip Price sold 218,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.51), for a total value of £571,114.98 ($768,453.96).

TP ICAP Group Trading Up 1.0%

LON TCAP opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.53) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. TP ICAP Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 197 ($2.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 281.43 ($3.79). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 254.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 260.37.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that TP ICAP Group PLC will post 31.0273973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TP ICAP Group Increases Dividend

TP ICAP Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is presently 116.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TCAP

About TP ICAP Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.