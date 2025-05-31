TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Insider Philip Price Sells 218,818 Shares

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) insider Philip Price sold 218,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.51), for a total value of £571,114.98 ($768,453.96).
TP ICAP Group Trading Up 1.0%
LON TCAP opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.53) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. TP ICAP Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 197 ($2.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 281.43 ($3.79). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 254.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 260.37.
TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that TP ICAP Group PLC will post 31.0273973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TP ICAP Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is presently 116.48%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TCAP
About TP ICAP Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TP ICAP Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.