Traders Buy Large Volume of PDD Put Options (NASDAQ:PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 165,546 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 74% compared to the average daily volume of 95,195 put options.

Institutional Trading of PDD

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PDD by 9,469.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,678,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263,851 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of PDD by 4,562.1% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 14,419,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,246,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 899.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,985,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,972,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities cut PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.79. PDD has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $155.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

