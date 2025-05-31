Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 28,210 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.
Cameco Stock Down 1.1%
CCJ opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. Cameco has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 208.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Cameco
Institutional Trading of Cameco
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 45,549 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in Cameco by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 11,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.