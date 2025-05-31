Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 28,210 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

Cameco Stock Down 1.1%

CCJ opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. Cameco has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 208.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cameco

Institutional Trading of Cameco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 45,549 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in Cameco by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 11,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.