Traders Purchase Large Volume of Etsy Call Options (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 59,294 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 196% compared to the average daily volume of 20,062 call options.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. Etsy has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Insider Activity

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $69,745.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,593.60. This trade represents a 70.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Richard Edward Colburn III sold 2,350 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $110,473.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,140.96. This trade represents a 44.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $2,473,662 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Etsy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 47.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 20,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

