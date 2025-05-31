Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $16.25 Price Target at DA Davidson

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $16.00 to $16.25 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho raised shares of Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.85, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.94 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $255,137.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,222.23. The trade was a 51.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

