TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.59% of TWFG worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWFG in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TWFG by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of TWFG by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TWFG in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TWFG in the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

TWFG stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. TWFG, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 122.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 3.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TWFG from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on TWFG from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TWFG from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TWFG from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

