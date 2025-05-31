Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 1,100 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Ashland Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -75.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Ashland’s payout ratio is -69.17%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.