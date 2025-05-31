Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 112,000 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 164.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.36% of REGENXBIO worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $24.00 target price on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $15.36.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $89.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 283.19%. On average, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $162,961.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 475,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,064.73. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

