Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 1,700 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.22% of Equity Bancshares worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $681.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $50.85.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Julie A. Huber sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,600.80. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Equity Bancshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Equity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

