Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 2,000 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.75. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 150.49%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

