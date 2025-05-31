Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.99 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

