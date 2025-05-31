Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 20,300 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after acquiring an additional 80,871 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 96,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $526.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

