Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 4,600 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,234,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,846 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 154,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 69,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of SBS stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Analysts forecast that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.