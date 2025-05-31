Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dnca Finance boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $28.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $36.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

LTH opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $706.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.06 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

