Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.34% of J.Jill worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 298,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 96,982 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,996,000 after acquiring an additional 91,545 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JILL opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $244.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $40.61.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.33 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 71.30% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from J.Jill’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

JILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on J.Jill from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.Jill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

