Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 24,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $237,724.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,947,323 shares in the company, valued at $38,920,604.78. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Harris sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $33,084.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,235.09. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,699 shares of company stock worth $1,497,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HGTY opened at $9.76 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $319.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

