Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $40.17 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $98.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.59 million. Analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.48%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.