Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.41% of Design Therapeutics worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

DSGN opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.77. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

