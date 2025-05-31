Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,399 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.29% of First Financial worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial

In other First Financial news, Director James O. Mcdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,543.38. The trade was a 11.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,708 shares of company stock worth $83,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THFF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Financial

First Financial Price Performance

THFF opened at $51.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.41.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.26. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

First Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.