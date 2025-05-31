Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNB. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 3,589.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on F.N.B.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

