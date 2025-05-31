Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.56% of ALX Oncology worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 39,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 476.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 195,112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ALX Oncology from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ALX Oncology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

