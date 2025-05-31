Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 147.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.52% of Hudson Technologies worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,345,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 993,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 514,645 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,733,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 635,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 300,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 278,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of HDSN opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $308.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HDSN shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

