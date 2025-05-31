Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.38 Million Holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 34,165 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 67,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIP opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.70. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.46.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $1.23. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 46.25% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $96.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.84 million.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.09%.

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

See Also

