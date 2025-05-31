Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 438.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,016,000 after buying an additional 112,513 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 534.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,722,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,652 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 2,115.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 859,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 820,349 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 655,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 500,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 153,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems Stock Up 2.0%

Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $423.48 million, a PE ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MITK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.