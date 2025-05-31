Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.48 Million Stake in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at South Plains Financial

In related news, Director Noe G. Valles purchased 100,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,052,421. This trade represents a 25.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $36.17 on Friday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $49.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on South Plains Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

