Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $1.43 Million in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 606,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.26% of Cassava Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 679.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 562,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 489,936 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 55,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 0.5%

SAVA opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $98.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -2.31. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cassava Sciences

About Cassava Sciences

(Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.