Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $1.47 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,349 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,158,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,683,000 after purchasing an additional 896,694 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.63.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $212.99 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

