Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $1.55 Million in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 127,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000.
Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.9%
NASDAQ BLMN opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $648.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.45 and a beta of 1.30. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $22.34.
Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands
In related news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $79,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
