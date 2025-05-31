Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $1.57 Million in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,958,000 after buying an additional 46,956 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 370,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Down 0.2%

RYN stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.07. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RYN

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.