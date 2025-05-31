Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99,140 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.73% of Fate Therapeutics worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 165,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4%

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 1,325.43%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FATE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

