Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.39% of Organogenesis worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,789,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after buying an additional 442,772 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Organogenesis Price Performance

Shares of ORGO opened at $2.77 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.39 million, a PE ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.17). Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $86.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organogenesis

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at $851,082.90. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Further Reading

