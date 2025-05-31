Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 41,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

CENTA opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $37.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $833.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,943,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,070,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,122.35. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 107,800 shares of company stock worth $3,490,112 over the last ninety days. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

