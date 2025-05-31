Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 18,900 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TR opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.39. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $36.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.52 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.14%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

