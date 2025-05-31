Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total transaction of $319,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,522.81. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $105,073.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,650.64. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $172.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.83 and its 200 day moving average is $145.51. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

