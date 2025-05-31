Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 22,900 Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,965,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,578,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,131,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,650,000.

Shares of NYSE:ECG opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Everus has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36.

Everus ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $826.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.35 million. Everus’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ECG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Everus from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Everus from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

