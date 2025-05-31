Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 170.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,033,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kforce by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 297,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kforce by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kforce

In related news, Director David L. Dunkel purchased 1,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 517,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,036.20. The trade was a 0.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Kforce Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $40.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $760.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $330.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.61 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

