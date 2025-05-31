Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 47,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 439,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,563 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,026,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 146,570 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 292,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 162,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 61,775 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,510. This trade represents a 94.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

